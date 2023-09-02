Poker run benefitting disabled veterans rolls through Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Motorcyclists in Brookings gathered on Saturday to help make a difference for veterans for the 19th year in a row.

The 727 DAV Charity Poker Run began at noon with a parade down 6th Street and Main Avenue.

The funds raised will go towards the hospital transportation network for Disabled American Veterans to ensure they can make it to appointments and receive the care they need.

The network services all of South Dakota as well as portions of southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa.

“It’s for such a good cause, I was just so proud to be asked that it gave me chills,” said Spiritual Care Group member Wendy Henley. “I just would like to stand out in the middle and hold my hand out and hit their hands as they go by for doing this wonderful thing for them.”

Last year, $47,000 was raised and nearly $400,000 has been raised in total over the 19 years. This year’s check will be presented on October 7.

