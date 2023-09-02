Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Poker run benefitting disabled veterans rolls through Brookings

Motorcyclists in Brookings gathered on Saturday to help make a difference for veterans for the...
Motorcyclists in Brookings gathered on Saturday to help make a difference for veterans for the 19th year in a row.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Motorcyclists in Brookings gathered on Saturday to help make a difference for veterans for the 19th year in a row.

The 727 DAV Charity Poker Run began at noon with a parade down 6th Street and Main Avenue.

The funds raised will go towards the hospital transportation network for Disabled American Veterans to ensure they can make it to appointments and receive the care they need.

The network services all of South Dakota as well as portions of southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa.

“It’s for such a good cause, I was just so proud to be asked that it gave me chills,” said Spiritual Care Group member Wendy Henley. “I just would like to stand out in the middle and hold my hand out and hit their hands as they go by for doing this wonderful thing for them.”

Last year, $47,000 was raised and nearly $400,000 has been raised in total over the 19 years. This year’s check will be presented on October 7.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
The Hatterscheidt Wildlife Gallery has called the Dacotah Prairie Museum home for over 50 years.
Dacotah Prairie Museum says taxidermy exhibit is safe, will remain
New charges have been brought against a Harrisburg man already behind bars.
Man arrested for vehicle theft identified as suspect in August casino robbery
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts double header Friday, September 1
Medical helicopter makes emergency landing in Lincoln Co.
Medical helicopter makes emergency landing in Lincoln Co.

Latest News

Crash graphic
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash near Madison
Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg holding opening weekend celebration
Country Apple Orchard holding opening weekend celebration
Lake Area Technical College announced Erin Brockovich will be the featured speaker as part of...
Erin Brockovich to speak at Lake Area Technical College in October
“The DEX is a state-of-the-art facility that will position us to better compete for national...
Lt. Governor Rhoden opens Dakota Events CompleX at South Dakota State Fair