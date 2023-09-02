Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Salutes holding 8th annual Appreciation Shooting Competition

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Salutes is an organization made up of volunteers who formed to show appreciation to first responders, members of the military, and veterans in South Dakota.

Scott Korsten with South Dakota Salutes joined Dakota News Now to discuss the upcoming Appreciation Shooting Competition.

There will be a pistol, shotgun, and rifle competition, and first responders, veterans, and military personnel can participate for free.

You can register to participate here.

The event will be held on Monday and Tuesday, September 25 and 26 at Hunters Pointe Shooting Complex in Humboldt, SD.

