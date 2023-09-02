Turner County man arrested for terroristic threats

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man was taken into custody on Friday in connection with threatening to blow up a city council and threatening to kill council members last week.

According to the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant was issued and served on Friday for the individual.

The individual, whose name has not been released at this time, was charged with making terroristic threats and resisting arrest and is considered innocent until proven guilty.

