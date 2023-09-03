Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street

A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the street, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car Friday morning in Florida after a dog chased him into the street, authorities said.

The boy and his younger brother had been walking on a sidewalk to a nearby bus stop when witnesses said a dog began to chase them, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. Nassim Mana said during a news conference.

The younger boy stopped, but the older boy ran into the four-lane street to get away from the dog and was struck by a car, officials said. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The car’s driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, officials said. No charges or citations were immediately reported. Investigators said speed doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

Animal control officers responded to the area to search for strays matching the dog’s description.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
The Hatterscheidt Wildlife Gallery has called the Dacotah Prairie Museum home for over 50 years.
Dacotah Prairie Museum says taxidermy exhibit is safe, will remain
Crash graphic
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash near Madison
New charges have been brought against a Harrisburg man already behind bars.
Man arrested for vehicle theft identified as suspect in August casino robbery
Mugshot of Hannah Priest
Emmetsburg, Iowa daycare provider charged in connection to infant’s death

Latest News

Harrisburg's Tytan Tryon hauls in a pass during their win at Brandon Valley
2023 Brandon Valley Pigskin Classic
Lincoln's Jack Smith makes one handed catch at Rapid City Central
Lincoln destroys Rapid City Central
Augustana's Kyle Graham stiff arms on his way into the endzone against the University of Mary
Augustana wins opener
Northwestern's Jalyn Gramstad runs for a touchdown at Concordia
Northwestern opens NAIA Title defense with win at Concordia
Defenders victorious 48-7
Dordt drills Doane