Bruce, SD man in dire need of liver transplant

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRUCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Back in April, we introduced you to Justin Saathoff, a Bruce, South Dakota man facing a serious medical challenge.

Saathoff was given only a handful of years to live unless he could secure a life-saving liver transplant.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck caught up with Saathoff for an update on his medical journey.

Saathoff said he was grateful to have his daughter Nina and her mom Sabrina close by in Lincoln, Nebraska as he recovered from the procedure.

He’s now working to get in contact with the family of his organ donor to say thank you for saving his life.

