City of Sioux Falls shares update on skatepark construction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction on the new Barb Iverson Skate Plaza is underway.

The City of Sioux Falls shared an update on Friday on Facebook showing crews installing subsurface and storm drainage systems.

A groundbreaking celebration was announced for September 21 and the park is expected to be completed by June 2024.

