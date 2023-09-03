Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

City of Sioux Falls shares update on skatepark construction

The City of Sioux Falls shared an update on Friday on Facebook showing crews installing...
The City of Sioux Falls shared an update on Friday on Facebook showing crews installing subsurface and storm drainage systems.(City of Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction on the new Barb Iverson Skate Plaza is underway.

The City of Sioux Falls shared an update on Friday on Facebook showing crews installing subsurface and storm drainage systems.

A groundbreaking celebration was announced for September 21 and the park is expected to be completed by June 2024.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash near Madison
File Graphic
DEVELOPING: No injuries after shots fired in downtown Sioux Falls
The Hatterscheidt Wildlife Gallery has called the Dacotah Prairie Museum home for over 50 years.
Dacotah Prairie Museum says taxidermy exhibit is safe, will remain
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
A man was taken into custody on Friday in connection with threatening to blow up a city council...
Turner County man arrested for terroristic threats

Latest News

Reminder: Sioux Falls residents get one free landfill pass
One person was injured following a report of a stabbing just before midnight on Friday in rural...
Stabbing in Turner County cornfield leaves one injured
Hundreds camp to close out a memorable South Dakota summer
Poker run benefitting disabled veterans rolls through Brookings