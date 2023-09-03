City of Sioux Falls shares update on skatepark construction
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction on the new Barb Iverson Skate Plaza is underway.
The City of Sioux Falls shared an update on Friday on Facebook showing crews installing subsurface and storm drainage systems.
A groundbreaking celebration was announced for September 21 and the park is expected to be completed by June 2024.
