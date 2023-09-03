Dordt drills Doane

CRETE, NE (Dakota News Now) - The Dordt Defenders lived up to their nickname in their 2023 season opener, forcing six turnovers on defense and dominating the host Doane Tigers in a 49-7 victory on Saturday night in Crete, Nebraska.

The 25th-ranked Defenders (1-0) had 411 total yards of offense and held the Tigers to just 243 yards. Two Dordt quarterback played superbly with Ty Clemens going 9-12 for 118 yards and a touchdown and Kolson Kruse going 10-13 for 65 yards and two scores. Nick Wellen led the rushing attack with 11 carries for 73 yards. Kruse also ran for 68 yards and Brendan Pieper added 62 yards and a touchdown run. Isaac Looker led the Defenders with five catches for 81 yards. Preston McCoy, Cade Rowher and Eli Boldan caught touchdowns.

The Defender defense picked off five passes in the game and allowed their lone score on a 55-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter that cut the Dordt lead to 14-7. The game never got any closer with Dordt scoring 35 straight.

The Defenders host Mount Marty next Saturday at 1 PM.

