Harrisburg spoils Brandon Valley’s Pigskin Classic

Tigers top Lynx 33-28
Harrisburg wins at Brandon Valley 33-28
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week after the Brandon Valley Lynx and Harrisburg Tigers each suffered two of the most difficult defeats of the opening weekend of the season it figured that they’d play to the wire when they came together in Brandon’s 2023 Pigskin Classic.

In the end, despite nearly giving up a 12 point lead, the Tigers were able to pick off a pass in the endzone as time expired to preserve a 33-28 victory on the Lynx homefield on Saturday night.

Harrisburg quarterback Sam Knuth threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

