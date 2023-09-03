LifeLight Festival returns and debuts new location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a new location, but the same result. Thousands gathered for the LifeLight Festival on a very hot Sunday.

“It’s like being in a tumble dryer, but it’s worth it because, you know, everyone out there is in the same situation, so we’re all getting sweaty together,” said musician Phil Joel.

Joel has been involved with every LifeLight Festival in some form or another. After performing today, it’s clear that this one was different. Despite the heat, a large crowd formed at the 8th and Railroad Center to see what the festival would look like in the heart of the city and what it would look like in its much-anticipated return.

“It’s been six years since we’ve had a big festival in Sioux Falls or Sioux Falls area, but Lifelight has been all over the nation, all over the world,” explained the LifeLight co-founder, Alan Greene. “The fondest memories are this, it’s always the same: the music, the messages and changed lives. You just walk around the crowd and you can see that.”

Being in the heart of the city helped them with their overall mission and was a slight contrast to the past locations.

“The old model is, build it and they will come, ‘come and see’,” Greene said. “The new model is ‘go and proclaim the good news in the city’ and the Jesus-style was he was in the city, so that’s what we like about being in the heart of the city. We love the city. We want all people to be able to hear the good news.”

It took extra work to prepare for the event with the extreme temperatures, but LifeLight’s risk manager, Marlin Schleker, has seen this before and they were prepared. Schleker has been working with LifeLight for 25 years and has been in his current role for the last 11 years.

“Being part of risk management, we have to look over the artists, the festival-goers and the volunteers,” said Schleker. “We’ve got water, ice, coolers, misters, vendors are out here serving lemonade and cold drinks and whatever it takes to cool everybody down.”

The most rewarding part for LifeLight was seeing younger people continuing their mission of sharing their faith.

“We want to reach our culture and our culture is hurting,” Greene described. “Many people are broken. The exciting thing for me is to just see that there’s so many teens, twenty-somethings, thirty-somethings that really are leading this cause.”

“We’re out here celebrating our faith, celebrating life, celebrating this city and the good things that are going on in this city and there are a lot of good things going on,” Joel said.

Organizers have already been in talks with the city about potentially doing the festival again at the same spot next year.

