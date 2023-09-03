Mount Marty blasts Briar Cliff

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a highly anticipated football showdown, Mount Marty delivered an impressive performance against Briar Cliff, sealing a resounding 40-14 victory on their home turf. Here’s a recap of the game:

The opening quarter set the tone for the night, with Mount Marty taking control early. Quarterback Ken Gay orchestrated a brilliant 76-yard drive, connecting with Trevor Fitzgerald on a 39-yard touchdown pass. The successful kick by Maxwell Welch put Mount Marty up 7-0. Momentum was firmly on their side, and it showed.

Mount Marty continued their scoring spree with a lightning-fast drive, taking just seven seconds for Gay to find Jonah Miyazawa in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown pass. The subsequent extra point extended their lead to 14-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Briar Cliff displayed resilience in the third quarter, responding with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Luke Davies to Aaron Okoro. Jonathan Branne’s successful kick brought the score to 14-7.

Mount Marty’s Maxwell Welch then nailed a 30-yard field goal, extending their lead to 17-7. It was clear that Mount Marty’s defense was determined to maintain control.

The final quarter saw Mount Marty’s offense explode. Gay orchestrated a spectacular 71-yard drive, concluding with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Rex Ryken. Maxwell Welch added the extra point, making it 24-7. Soon after, Isaiah Thompson sprinted 30 yards for another Mount Marty touchdown, further solidifying their lead at 31-7.

Briar Cliff’s Matthew Mason managed to find the end zone with a 3-yard run, and Jonathan Branne’s extra point brought the score to 31-14. However, Mount Marty wasn’t finished. A safety and a stunning 57-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Thompson sealed the game at 40-14.

On the defensive side, Brayden Pommier-Williams stood out for Briar Cliff with 10 tackles, including half a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. Josiah Gaetani led Mount Marty with six tackles, a sack for 16 yards, and a tackle for loss.

Mount Marty’s Ken Gay had a standout performance, completing 12 of 16 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Isaiah Thompson was unstoppable on the ground, rushing for 141 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

With this impressive victory, Mount Marty started the season strong at 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the GPAC, while Briar Cliff faced a tough loss, falling to 0-2. Football fans in Yankton were treated to an exciting game, and Mount Marty certainly gave them a lot to cheer about.

Mount Marty:

Ken Gay (QB): Gay had an efficient game at quarterback, completing 12 of 16 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns. He played a key role in Mount Marty’s offensive success.

Isaiah Thompson (RB): Thompson was a standout in the rushing game, gaining 141 yards on 21 carries and scoring two rushing touchdowns.

Trevor Fitzgerald (WR): Fitzgerald was a reliable target, catching five passes for 71 yards and one touchdown.

Maxwell Welch (K): Welch made a field goal and was perfect on extra point attempts, contributing seven points to Mount Marty's score.

Josiah Gaetani (LB): Gaetani had an impressive game on defense, recording six solo tackles, one sack for 16 yards, and one tackle for loss.

Dayln Norman (DB): Norman had a key interception, returning it for 15 yards, and was also active in kick return duties.Up NextMount Marty will travel for its first road test of the season. The Lancers travel to Sioux Center, IA on September 9th to faceoff with Dordt University at 1:00. PM.

-Highlights Courtesy KYNT

