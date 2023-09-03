Northwestern opens NAIA National Title defense with shootout win at Concordia

SEWARD, NE (Dakota News Now) - The No. 1-ranked Northwestern College football team (1-0, 1-0 GPAC) hit the gridiron for the first time this season in a high-scoring 48-35 win at Concordia University (Neb.) (0-1, 0-1 GPAC) behind a career-high 252 yards from Konner McQuillan on the ground and three receiving touchdowns from Michael Storey.

The first score of the day came on the first Red Raider possession – and it was a big one. Senior running back McQuillan (Sr., Leavenworth, Kan.) immediately made his presence felt against the Bulldog defense, breaking off a 43-yard touchdown run to cap off the first Red Raider offensive possession of the season – a three-play, 77-yard drive.

“Our offensive line did a great job giving Konner a seam and he had some huge runs,” noted head coach Matt McCarty. “Konner was a difference maker. He was a threat to break open a big play every time he touched the ball.”

Concordia would respond with a touchdown drive of their own the following possession, the only time the Red Raider defense would give up the lead, as the Bulldogs tied it up at 7-7. The Northwestern defense would have a bend but don’t break mentality, which would prove to be effective in the second half.

Northwestern would put up 14 unanswered points thanks to a five-yard touchdown toss from Jalyn Gramstad (Jr., Lester, Iowa) to Storey (Sr., Spencer, Iowa) and a four-yard touchdown scamper from Gramstad, giving Northwestern a 21-7 lead at the halftime break.

A 33-yard touchdown Bulldog strike in the first minute of the third quarter would cut the Raider lead down to one score at 21-14, but the high-powered Northwestern offense would strike again with Storey’s second touchdown grab of the day, a 17-yard reception for the score.

“Michael made some big time contested catches today when we needed it!”

Later in the third quarter, McQuillan would break off his longest-career rush for a 67-yard touchdown score, his second score of the day with five minutes left in the third. The Bulldogs would put a pair of touchdowns up in the quarter, before and after the McQuillan run, as NWC would hold the 35-28 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Storey would bring down his third, and final, receiving score of the day early in the fourth. Concordia would muster one final score themselves with just under eight minutes left on the clock to make it 41-35. The final score of the day would be a two-yard Gramstad run to cap off a seven-play, 80-yard drive that would put the game out of reach, making the final score 48-35.

“I’m proud of how our guys stepped up today and handled the adversity,” concluded McCarty. “We battled and have a lot to learn and grow from. I’m confident this group will get to work and get better.”

GAME NOTES:

Konner McQuillan rushes for a career-high 252 yards (previous being 130 yards) on 19 carries.

He becomes the 10th Red Raider in program history to hit 2,500 rushing yards in his career.

The 252 yards sits sixth-best by a Red Raider in a single game; and now has nine-career 100+ rushing yard performances.

Northwestern’s 614 yards of offense came on 387 yards rushing and 227 yards passing.

With his three touchdown grabs, senior Michael Storey becomes just the third Red Raider in program history to bring in 30+ touchdown receptions.

Storey had three touchdowns on 11 catches for 159 yards, marking his 10th-career 100+ yard receiving game.

Jalyn Gramstad was 20-for-25 through the air for 227 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 91 yards on the ground on 15 rushes.

had two of the team’s four sacks on the afternoon. Jacob Dragstra led the team with his nine tackles, while Adam Gubbels had two of the team’s four sacks on the afternoon.

Cody Moser recorded the defense’s first interception of the season.

Northwestern wins their seventh-straight game against the Bulldogs; improving to 32-14 in the all-time series.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Konner McQuillan

Up Next: The Red Raiders will hit the road for Des Moines next week to battle the Drake Bulldogs of the Pioneer Football League (PFL). Kickoff from Drake Stadium is slated for 6:00 p.m.

