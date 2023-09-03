Reminder: Sioux Falls residents get one free landfill pass

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is reminding residents that everyone gets one free landfill pass for the year and if you haven’t used yours, you have until December 31.

Passes used to be mailed out, but now they are attached to your driver’s license or state ID. Each household is allowed one free load.

“With the former pass system, we would get a significant influx of residents to the Landfill every September so they could use their pass before it expired,” said Don Kuper, Landfill Superintendent. “One of the primary changes we made to the program, outside of it going paperless, was the transition to the passes being redeemable throughout the year. Switching to a calendar year is more convenient for everyone.”

For more information, head to SiouxFalls.org/Landfill.

