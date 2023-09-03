Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Stabbing in Turner County cornfield leaves one injured

One person was injured following a report of a stabbing just before midnight on Friday in rural...
One person was injured following a report of a stabbing just before midnight on Friday in rural Turner County.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was injured following a report of a stabbing just before midnight on Friday in rural Turner County.

According to the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, an intoxicated person became disorderly while at a gathering of friends and family and began damaging property before running into a cornfield.

When another person in the group went to find them, the suspect pulled a pocket knife and cut the individual in the abdomen and hand.

The group subdued the suspect until authorities arrived.

The suspect, whose name has not been released at this time, was charged with aggravated assault and the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash near Madison
The Hatterscheidt Wildlife Gallery has called the Dacotah Prairie Museum home for over 50 years.
Dacotah Prairie Museum says taxidermy exhibit is safe, will remain
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
File Graphic
DEVELOPING: No injuries after shots fired in downtown Sioux Falls
A man was taken into custody on Friday in connection with threatening to blow up a city council...
Turner County man arrested for terroristic threats

Latest News

Hundreds camp to close out a memorable South Dakota summer
Poker run benefitting disabled veterans rolls through Brookings
Sunday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Hall of Fame: South Dakota’s ‘culture of excellence’ showcased in 2023 class