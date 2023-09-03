Stabbing in Turner County cornfield leaves one injured

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was injured following a report of a stabbing just before midnight on Friday in rural Turner County.

According to the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, an intoxicated person became disorderly while at a gathering of friends and family and began damaging property before running into a cornfield.

When another person in the group went to find them, the suspect pulled a pocket knife and cut the individual in the abdomen and hand.

The group subdued the suspect until authorities arrived.

The suspect, whose name has not been released at this time, was charged with aggravated assault and the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

