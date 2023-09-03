Avera Medical Minute
‘This was the beginning of our story’: Couple holds wedding ceremony in college classroom

A couple got married in one of the classrooms at the University of Denver campus. (SOURCE: KUSA)
By KUSA staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KUSA) – Most schools across the country are closed for Labor Day weekend, but one classroom in Denver was in session Saturday for a special wedding ceremony between two alumni.

Trevor and Lexxa Bazley tied the knot in Room 300 of the Daniels College of Business on the University of Denver campus.

The classroom is where the two met for the first time.

“The fact that we met in accounting class, and actually Trevor’s parents met in accounting class as well kind of coincidentally, it’s the most beautiful coincidence I think I’ve ever experienced,” Lexxa Bazley said.

Officiating the wedding was a group effort. Four of the couple’s close friends took turns reading throughout the ceremony.

The bride and groom said they wanted their ceremony at the university because it’s where their love story started.

“This was the beginning of our story,” Trevor Bazley said. “This is where we met. We were strangers before stepping foot in this classroom.”

The special wedding spot has more meaning to the groom than just love at first sight. The business school is also where Trevor Bazley’s father taught for over 30 years.

