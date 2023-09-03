Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday

BIG SPRINGS, Neb. (KTIV) - Three Nebraska State Patrol cars were damaged after a scary crash Saturday afternoon in western Nebraska.

Nebraska State Patrol was responding to an incident on Interstate 80 near Big Springs around 3 p.m. Saturday when a patrol unit parked on the shoulder was struck from behind.

Nebraska State Patrol says three troopers responded to an incident alongside the interstate and while they were addressing the issue, a Honda Civic drove onto the shoulder and struck one of the cruisers, pushing it into the other two vehicles.

Luckily, all three officers were outside of their cars at the time. The driver of the Honda sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The local sheriff’s office in that area is investigating the crash.

