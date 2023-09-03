Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday

Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday(KTIV)
By Katie Copple
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRINGS, Neb. (KTIV) - Three Nebraska State Patrol cars were damaged after a scary crash Saturday afternoon in western Nebraska.

Nebraska State Patrol was responding to an incident on Interstate 80 near Big Springs around 3 p.m. Saturday when a patrol unit parked on the shoulder was struck from behind.

Nebraska State Patrol says three troopers responded to an incident alongside the interstate and while they were addressing the issue, a Honda Civic drove onto the shoulder and struck one of the cruisers, pushing it into the other two vehicles.

Luckily, all three officers were outside of their cars at the time. The driver of the Honda sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The local sheriff’s office in that area is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash near Madison
File Graphic
DEVELOPING: No injuries after shots fired in downtown Sioux Falls
The Hatterscheidt Wildlife Gallery has called the Dacotah Prairie Museum home for over 50 years.
Dacotah Prairie Museum says taxidermy exhibit is safe, will remain
A man was taken into custody on Friday in connection with threatening to blow up a city council...
Turner County man arrested for terroristic threats
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident

Latest News

Thousands gathered to listen to music, eat food, and share their faith in downtown Sioux Falls.
LifeLight Festival returns and debuts new location
Sunday Evening's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Reminder: Sioux Falls residents get one free landfill pass
The City of Sioux Falls shared an update on Friday on Facebook showing crews installing...
City of Sioux Falls shares update on skatepark construction