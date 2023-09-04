Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway

Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down portions of Highway 316. (SOURCE: WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down portions of Highway 316 near Atlanta.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, according to Gwinnett County officials.

Police said a vehicle went over the wall of a raised ramp and fell onto the collector-distributor lanes that connect I-85 to Pleasant Hill Road. A total of three cars ended up involved in the collision.

“As far as the circumstances on how each vehicle came into involvement in the collision, I don’t have any details,” said Corporal Christian D’allaird with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The identities and ages of the deceased victims were not immediately released. The three injured victims were taken to the hospital, Gwinnett County police said.

The ramp from Highway 316 West to I-85 South was closed for several hours after the crash. Drivers were redirected to Lawrenceville Highway while investigators combed through the scene.

D’allaird said the Georgia Department of Transportation HERO units, Gwinnett County Fire personnel, and Willard Wrecker Service are also assisting in the investigation.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety has reported a total of 17 traffic-related fatalities over the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2023 Atlanta News First via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
One person was injured following a report of a stabbing just before midnight on Friday in rural...
Stabbing in Turner County cornfield leaves one injured
Crash graphic
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash near Madison
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave
The City of Sioux Falls shared an update on Friday on Facebook showing crews installing...
City of Sioux Falls shares update on skatepark construction

Latest News

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Tens of thousands still stranded by Burning Man flooding in Nevada desert
A tortoise in Louisiana was reunited with his family after being rescued.
100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal
In this May 2023 photo provided by NASA, clockwise from bottom, NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen,...
Four astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up six-month station mission
A 100-year-old African tortoise was reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal....
100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal