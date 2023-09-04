Avera Medical Minute
Augustana soccer beats the heat and Rogers State

Vikings pick up second straight 1-0 win to start season
Vikings get second straight 1-0 win
By Zach Borg and Augustana Athletics
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana soccer downed Rogers State Sunday afternoon by a score of 1-0 on Morstad Field as AU moved to 2-0 on the season. Hope Korte continued her hot streak as she scored her second goal of the weekend.

Senior keeper Jillian Barkus recorded her 27th career win and second straight clean sheet in Sunday’s affair.

Match Moments

CHANCE (AU) 5′ - Lily Petersen opened up the game with the first shot on net, firing one towards the top bar but the Hillcats’ keeper came up big with her first save of the day.

TACKLE (AU) 33′ - Vikings junior defender Brooke Oberbroekling made a sliding tackle in the midfield to shift momentum in favor of AU, leading to a play inside the box.

CHANCE (AU) 20′ - Mia Baltzell ripped a shot in towards the bottom right of the goal post, coming up unsuccessful as Tiffany Brittan laid off for the save.

CHANCE (AU) 23′ - 29′ - Annika Bard, Baltzell, and Sydney Hage recorded scoring chances with shots on net within the span of six minutes. The Hillcats’ keeper stood tall making a total of six saves throughout the opening 45-minutes of play.

CHANCE (RSU) 38′ - Barkus dived out for her first save of the game, as she terminated the lone scoring chance the Hillcats had.

GOAL (AU) 47′ - Korte continued her hot weekend with the game’s opening goal, firing a right-footed shot towards the far left post off a pass from Bard.

CHANCE (RSU) 64′ - Morgan Martucci lasered a shot towards the far right post but Barkus came up clutch, as she spoiled their scoring opportunity.

From the Source

Head Coach Brandon Barkus

“Well with the heat and coming off of a big win on Friday, I was a bit worried, however I thought the women did an amazing job of staying focused and determined today. It began as a real dog fight, but as we settled in I was really pleased with our overall composure and grit to continue to defend with everything we had.

“The goal we scored was just like we train, we won possession of the ball, connected a few really nice passes then Annika did what Annika does and cut up one of the defenders to deliver a perfect pass to Hope who tucked it away nicely! I also want to mention that our depth today was extraordinary. We couldn’t have been successful without everyone stepping up and sacrificing for each other!”

Senior goalkeeper Jillian Barkus

Next Match

AU hits the road for their first away match against Northwest Missouri State, Friday, Sept. 8th. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

