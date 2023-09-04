Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 2 (9-3-23)

Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With Minnesota preps and college teams kicking off we have a full compliment of football in the Dakota News Now coverage area.

As a result we have plenty of sight, sounds and moments from the 33 (!) games we aired this week to choose from in our latest installment of Gridiron Greatness! Click on the video viewer to watch and enjoy!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash near Madison
One person was injured following a report of a stabbing just before midnight on Friday in rural...
Stabbing in Turner County cornfield leaves one injured
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
The Hatterscheidt Wildlife Gallery has called the Dacotah Prairie Museum home for over 50 years.
Dacotah Prairie Museum says taxidermy exhibit is safe, will remain
File Graphic
DEVELOPING: No injuries after shots fired in downtown Sioux Falls

Latest News

2023 Augustana Women's Soccer Team
Augustana soccer beats the heat and Rogers State
Nick Brady waves checkered flag following victory at I-90 speedway
Penultimate nights of racing at Huset’s & I-90 Speedways
Harrisburg's Tytan Tryon hauls in a pass during their win at Brandon Valley
Harrisburg spoils Brandon Valley’s Pigskin Classic
Lincoln's Jack Smith makes one handed catch at Rapid City Central
Lincoln rushes through Rapid City Central at Rushmore Bowl