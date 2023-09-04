Avera Medical Minute
Helping with Horsepower holds fundraiser for veterans

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ETHAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crystal Young from Helping with Horsepower visited with Dakota News Now to share about a military appreciation event happening this weekend in Ethan, South Dakota.

The event is set for 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Ethan Legion Hall & West Main Street, 100 W. Main St. in Ethan.

The event includes a rib fest, poker runs (car/cycle/ATV), a car show, silent auctions, concessions and kids activities. There is no gate fee, and no tickets are required.

For more information, visit helpingwithhorsepower.com/events-1/2023-military-appreciation-event.

