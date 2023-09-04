Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hunter in Nebraska rescued after getting stuck in muddy pond

First responders used rope to remove the hunter from a muddy pond.
First responders used rope to remove the hunter from a muddy pond.(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Northeast Nebraska authorities spent Labor Day morning helping a hunter who had gotten stuck in a muddy pond.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:45 a.m. Monday they got a 911 call saying a dove hunter had gotten stuck in mud (quicksand) at the Wood Duck State Wildlife Management Area, which is about six miles southwest of Stanton, Nebraska.

According to the sheriff’s office, it took first responders nearly 30 minutes to locate the hunter using sirens and yelling. When they did find the 25-year-old hunter, authorities say he was in a pond that appeared to have dried out but was actually saturated mud. They say the hunter had sunken to the point where the mud was above his waist.

The sheriff’s office says first responders were able to get the hunter out by using rescue ropes. He was treated for dehydration at the scene and declined transport to a hospital.

Part of the reason authorities were able to find the hunter was because he had his cell phone on him. The sheriff’s office says the hunter used it to call 911 and that helped them ping his approximate location. The hunter was unable to use his shotgun to signal for help because it was packed with mud and could not be safely fired to notify responders of his location.

“This is at least the third time that a hunter has gotten stuck or bogged down in heavy mud in the Wood Duck area in the past seven years,” said the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office in a press release.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Crash graphic
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash near Madison
One person was injured following a report of a stabbing just before midnight on Friday in rural...
Stabbing in Turner County cornfield leaves one injured
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave
The City of Sioux Falls shared an update on Friday on Facebook showing crews installing...
City of Sioux Falls shares update on skatepark construction

Latest News

Two arrested on drug charges near Sisseton
Two arrested on drug charges near Sisseton
A farmhand connects milking equipment to dairy cow udders inside a building in Baltic.
Not all livestock operations in South Dakota have to manage waste equally
A picture from @Cyclonejonny showing fans waiting in lines outside Jack Trice Stadium right at...
ISU apologizes for ticketing delays, working on improvements for CyHawk game
LifeLight Festival returns and debuts new location
LifeLight Festival returns and debuts new location