Lennox residents question street paving project

LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New construction is popping up in many South Dakota towns.

In Lennox, one resident has concerns about the cost surrounding a new development. He’s also questioning which projects are chosen and whether the quality of workmanship is worth the price.

“You look at it — just appearance. It looks rough. It looks ugly,” said Mitch Marcotte.

Lennox resident and business owner Mitch Marcotte is surprised to see a layer of rough asphalt on one of the new roads.

“The road was in good shape — brand new, very little traffic — and then this happens,” said Marcotte.

Marcotte believes the two-year-old road doesn’t need an asphalt wear coat for a few more years.

“Three to five years, depending on traffic, we have light traffic here, we have dead ends and culs-de-sac.”

He also wonders about the spending decisions while Lennox residents foot the bill.

“[I’m] a little concerned about where is our money going?” said Marcotte.

Marcotte points to planned increases. The City of Lennox staff confirm an annual street maintenance fee will rise to $1.50 per frontage foot in 2024, with possible future increases of $2.00 in 2025 and $2.50 in 2026.

Some residents question why the $125,000 seal project was arranged while other roads need help.

“We’ve got roads that are still gravel, so why are we putting down extra asphalt when we could be fixing the gravel roads and potholes?” Marcotte said.

Marcotte is also wondering about the quality of work.

“I don’t know if it’s supposed to be that way, or if it needed a tack coat. These are just Swiss cheese asphalt everywhere,” said Marcotte.

Dakota News Now contacted the City of Lennox and heard back from City Administrator Nathan Vander Plaats, who says the city strives to seal coat new streets within the first two to three years. Vander Plaats also points out, “Three blocks of gravel streets will be eliminated in the next year, and an additional six blocks are scheduled to be paved in 2025.”

Regarding the quality of the work, the city will provide a punch list to Asphalt Surfacing Company of Sioux Falls, noting the needed repairs to consider the project complete.

The paving company has not received a punch list.

The following is a list of questions presented to the City of Lennox and their responses:

What is the cost of this slurry seal top layer? The City generally plans on approximately $125,000 per year for the slurry seal program. This year, an additional amount was added prior to the project.

Are you concerned about the spots where there is a hole in the top layer, exposing the pavement below? (This is not around manholes or water covers, but literally in the middle of the road.) As with every project, there are items that have yet to be completed. The City of Lennox has prepared a punch list for the contractor to complete, and I am confident they will do so.

Is the original street deemed reasonable “as is” for 3-5 years without a top pavement layer? If so, why was this put on at this time vs. later? The City of Lennox takes great pride in maintaining its roadway systems and has developed its maintenance schedule over decades of observations from past and present maintenance staff and consulting with industry experts. In general, the City strives to seal coat new streets within the first 2-3 years and again at 7 year intervals. Additional treatments may be considered depending on the conditions, but the ultimate goal is to preserve the City’s pavements as long as possible and stay off significantly higher replacement costs.

What about the streets in Lennox that are not even paved? Many gravel streets are scheduled to be paved (as well as have curb, gutter, and sidewalks) in the coming years. Three blocks of gravel streets will be eliminated in the next year with the Central Basin 4 Project, and an additional 6 blocks are scheduled to be paved in 2025. Please keep in mind that these are not simple paving projects, but often complicated underground utility projects.

Are the costs for Lennox Road maintenance going up for Lennox residents? The City of Lennox – like many surrounding communities – charges a Street Maintenance Fee. For 2023, that fee is $1/frontage foot. In order to keep pace with rising costs and to ensure the sustainability of a maintenance plan that protects the tax payers investment in new streets, that fee will rise to $1.50/frontage foot in 2024. Future increases are forecast as $2.00 in 2025 and $2.50 in 2026. The revenue produced by this fee is what is used to fund street maintenance projects such as this year’s slurry seal.

