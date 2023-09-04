Avera Medical Minute
Matters of the State: New prison concerns; Delegates on recess; License plate legal issues?

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, correctional officers within the South Dakota State Penitentiary are raising new concerns about safety. It comes in the wake of a second assault on a correctional officer.

I-Team reporter Beth Warden shares what she’s hearing from staff about a switch in weaponry for correctional officer and why it may not be as safe or effective.

With Congress on recess, we catch up with Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson to discuss the latest on the new farm bill and what they believe is the greatest national security threat to the U.S.

We also sit down with Andrew Malone, staff attorney for the ACLU of South Dakota, to discuss potential legal action regarding what the organization is calling a infringement of First Amendment rights regarding denied personalized license plate applications in South Dakota.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

