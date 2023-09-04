Avera Medical Minute
Penultimate nights of racing at Huset’s & I-90 Speedways

Huset’s Speedway wraps up on Sunday, I-90 next Saturday
Huset's will wrap up on Sunday, I-90 next Saturday
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRANDON & HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Separated by just 25 miles, both Huset’s Speedway and I-90 Speedway held their second to last racing nights of the 2023 season on Saturday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Night one of Huset’s Bull Haulers Brawl with highlights from 410 Outlaw Sprint and 360 Midwest Sprint Touring Series Feature Races

-I-90 Speedway Saturday Night features including B-Mods, Late Model Street Stocks and the Hobby Stocks with special Pit Crew Challenge.

Huset’s 2023 finale, and the final night of the Bull Haulers Brawl, is tonight and we’ll have highlights on Dakota News Now on Monday. I-90 wraps up their season next Saturday night.

