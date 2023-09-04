Power to South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron shut down due to fire
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - NorthWestern Energy reports that the company was required to shut down power to the circuit that powers the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron due to a fire west of town.
According to NorthWestern Energy, the power has been restored, but a few small outages in the neighboring area continue.
This is a developing story.
