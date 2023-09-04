Power to South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron shut down due to fire

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - NorthWestern Energy reports that the company was required to shut down power to the circuit that powers the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron due to a fire west of town.

According to NorthWestern Energy, the power has been restored, but a few small outages in the neighboring area continue.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.