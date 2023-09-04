Avera Medical Minute
Two arrested on drug charges near Sisseton
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two North Dakota men were arrested when a traffic stop near Sisseton led to the discovery of drugs early Sunday.

Early in the morning, Officer Malcolm Edgar of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Tribal Police Department and Deputy Trevor Mishler of the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office found a vehicle in Roberts County suspected of drug trafficking.

With the consent of the driver, a narcotics sniff was conducted by police dog Beau, and he alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics.

A vehicle search revealed a large amount of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and THC wax.

The driver and his passenger were both arrested. Nearly $1,000 and the vehicle were seized as well.

The driver — Elijah Morrow of North Dakota — was charged with two counts of Felony Distribution of a Controlled Substance, one count of Felony Distribution of Marijuana (1 ounce be less than 1/2 pound), two counts of Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Felony Possession of Marijuana (2 ounces to less than 1/2 pound), one count of Misdeameanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and one count of Open Container in a Motor Vehicle.

The passenger — Bruce Gunderson of North Dakota — was charged with two counts of Felony Distribution of a Controlled Substance, one count of Felony Distribution of Marijuana (1 ounce but less than ½ pound), two counts of Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Felony Possession of Marijuana (2 ounces to less than ½ pound), one count of Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and one count of Open Container in a Motor Vehicle.

The two men were issued personal recognizance bonds and have been released from custody.

The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office states that the above statements are allegations and all individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

