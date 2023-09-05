Avera Medical Minute
Avera Research Institute awarded up to $58M grant funding

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera Research Institute has been awarded $58 million in federal grant funding to conduct research to benefit the health of mothers and children, especially those in American Indian and rural communities.

It funds seven years of research.

The first grant is for ECHO Cycle 2, which focuses on how early environmental influences affect child outcomes.

Researchers say it builds on the work they have done over the past seven years.

The second grant is awarded by the National Institute of Health to establish maternal health research centers.

Avera is one of only 10 places to receive this grant.

More information can be found here.

