Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Canaries win season finale to finish in second place and enter playoffs on winning note

Sioux Falls wins at Cleburne 10-6 to finish regular season 52-48
Sioux Falls wraps up regular season with 10-6 victory
By Zach Borg and Tanner Hoops
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEBURNE, TX (Dakota News Now) - The Canaries scored five runs in the sixth inning on Monday en route to a 10-6 victory over Cleburne to close the regular season.

The Railroaders opened the scoring with a two-out RBI double in the second inning but the Birds struck for three runs in the top of the third. Aaron Whitefield drove in two with a double then stole third base and scored on a Jabari Henry sacrifice fly. Cleburne responded with a run in the bottom half before a Jordan Barth RBI single in the fourth put Sioux Falls back up by two.

The Railroaders rallied for a pair of runs to tie the game in the fifth inning before the Birds sent ten batters to the plate in the sixth. Wyatt Ulrich, Ozzie Martinez and Hunter Clanin each produced RBI singles and Trevor Achenbach drove in two more with a double.

The Railroaders scored in the bottom of the frame to get within 9-5 before Mike Hart smacked a solo homerun in the top of the eighth. Cleburne got a run back in the home half but could cut no further into the deficit.

Hart finished with three hits while Ulrich, Whitefield and Barth each added two. The Canaries finish the regular season 52-48, the team’s most victories in a single season since 2010.

The Birds return home to open the postseason Wednesday night against Kansas City. The first of the best-of-three Divisional Semifinal series begins at 6:35pm.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Crash graphic
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash near Madison
One person was injured following a report of a stabbing just before midnight on Friday in rural...
Stabbing in Turner County cornfield leaves one injured
NorthWestern Energy reports that the company was required to shut down power to the circuit...
UPDATE: One firefighter killed in Huron blaze
Two arrested on drug charges near Sisseton
Two arrested on drug charges near Sisseton

Latest News

2023 SDSU Jackrabbit football team takes the field for the first time
SDSU’s opener with D2 Western Oregon good for final celebrations and honors ahead of showdown with Montana State
USD's Aidan Bouman drops to pass against Missouri
New passing game shows encouraging signs for Coyotes at Missouri
Christopher Thram celebrates a victory during the 2023 season finale at Huset's Speedway
Final champions crowned in 2023 at Huset’s Speedway
Hamlin's Luke Fraser is our Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week
Luke Fraser has Hamlin charged up