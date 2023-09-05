Cooler with a Chance of Rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have some showers and thunderstorms moving through parts of the region this morning, especially along and west of the James River. We’ll see that chance for showers and thunderstorms to continue to move east as we head through the rest of today. Cool air will also move into the region. Highs will be stuck in the 60s out west while we will manage to get into the 80s in the east. The wind will pick up tonight and switch to the north as we keep a chance of rain overnight, too.

A little bit of that wildfire smoke could roll into the region for Wednesday, but it should clear out for Thursday. We’ll be cooler through the middle of the week with highs in the mid 70s Wednesday. The low 80s will be back for Thursday and Friday.

This weekend is looking pretty nice, too. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Saturday with highs near 80. A chance for some rain could move in by Sunday with highs dipping back into the mid 70s. We’ll start off next week highs in the low 70s before the 80s return next Tuesday.

