Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Cooler with a Chance of Rain

Not Nearly as Hot
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have some showers and thunderstorms moving through parts of the region this morning, especially along and west of the James River. We’ll see that chance for showers and thunderstorms to continue to move east as we head through the rest of today. Cool air will also move into the region. Highs will be stuck in the 60s out west while we will manage to get into the 80s in the east. The wind will pick up tonight and switch to the north as we keep a chance of rain overnight, too.

A little bit of that wildfire smoke could roll into the region for Wednesday, but it should clear out for Thursday. We’ll be cooler through the middle of the week with highs in the mid 70s Wednesday. The low 80s will be back for Thursday and Friday.

This weekend is looking pretty nice, too. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Saturday with highs near 80. A chance for some rain could move in by Sunday with highs dipping back into the mid 70s. We’ll start off next week highs in the low 70s before the 80s return next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NorthWestern Energy reports that the company was required to shut down power to the circuit...
UPDATE: One firefighter killed in Huron blaze
Two arrested on drug charges near Sisseton
Two arrested on drug charges near Sisseton
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
One More Hot Day
Tyler Roney's Monday Morning Forecast
Sunday Evening's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Sunday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley