Final champions crowned in 2023 at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Justin Henderson, J.J. Zebell and Christopher Thram capped a stellar Huset’s Speedway racing season with wins on Sunday during the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking finale.

Additionally, two track champions were decided during the track’s season finale as Brooke Tatnell earned the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars title and Zach Olivier recorded the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks championship – both for the second straight season.

Tatnell’s came with some anxiety during the main event as he pulled into the work area in the infield running third early in the race. The crew diagnosed a potential problem and Tatnell returned to the track in the 18th position. He rallied to finish 11th to hang onto his narrow lead in the championship standings.

“As a driver you know all right we’ve got a problem,” he said. “Can we fix it or can’t we fix it? You know typically whether it’s a spark plug, it’s a nozzle line, it’s a rocker arm. I knew if we could get back out, where we had to finish we had to be within 10 of (Chase) Randall and we were safe. I knew if we got to 10th we’re safe. I just sat there and counted. When you’re at the back it’s pretty bloody scary.

“They all said we’re too freakin’ old. They can eat some humble pie.”

Olivier led the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks division with seven top fives and 11 top 10s in a dozen main events this season.

“We were really consistent this year, a lot of top fives just like tonight,” he said. “The competition has gotten better. You can’t win them all. We won a few. Just to be in contention, run top five, top 10 every night is really what it’s all about.”

Henderson captured his second Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars victory of the season to garner the $6,000 top prize. He led all 25 laps to win by 1.100 seconds, which was his 30th career triumph at the track. Henderson also became only the second driver to garner multiple wins in the division this year.

“Very special,” he said. “I love having my baby boy and my wife here.”

Six total cautions occurred during the race and led to the closest calls for Henderson as runner up Scott Bogucki attempted slide jobs on a couple of late restarts. Henderson maintained his spot on the cushion to stay out front throughout the race.

Bogucki finished second with Dusty Zomer ending third and Mark Dobmeier fourth. Kaleb Johnson hustled from last – 21st – to fifth.

Randall established quick time during qualifying before Dobmeier, Bogucki and Tim Estenson produced heat race victories.

Zebell topped a thrilling Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks feature that showcased five lead changes during the 20-lap race.

Brandon Ferguson paced the field for the first three laps before Zebell took the lead on Lap 4. Mike Chaney battled by Zebell for the top spot on Lap 5 with Zebell reclaiming the position on the ensuing lap. Chaney again captured the lead on Lap 15 before Zebell answered on Lap 16 and led the final five laps to win by 0.447 seconds.

“It was awesome,” he said. “It was a blast out there. I’m pumped.”

Chaney was the runner up with Colby Klaassen placing third, Olivier fourth and Matt Steuerwald fifth from the 14th starting position.

The heat races were won by Zebell, Cory Yeigh and Chaney.

Thram led the final 14 laps of the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series 360 sprint cars main event.

“I was a little snug at the beginning, but the track slicked off beautiful,” he said. “It was a great race track they gave us to race on and the car kept getting better and better until it was about out of fuel with five to go. It was a little touch and go there the last little bit, but we got it done.”

Tatnell held the point for the first 11 laps before Thram used a diamond move to exit turn four on the bottom to edge Tatnell at the line. He then held onto the lead throughout the remainder of an A Main that was slowed by three red flags and two additional cautions.

Tatnell finished 0.602 seconds behind Thram with Riley Goodno advancing from 11th to third. Micah Slendy was fourth and Brendan Mullen charged from 18th to fifth.

Chuck McGillivray, Thram, Carson McCarl and Tatnell were the heat race winners. Cameron Martin picked up the B Main triumph.

BULL HAULERS BRAWL PRESENTED BY FOLKENS BROTHERS TRUCKING NIGHT 2 RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (Sept. 3, 2023) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 83-Justin Henderson (2); 2. 10-Scott Bogucki (4); 3. 3J-Dusty Zomer (5); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier (6); 5. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (21); 6. 9-Chase Randall (7); 7. 22-Riley Goodno (11); 8. 14T-Tim Estenson (9); 9. 17B-Ryan Bickett (20); 10. 6-Jake Blackhurst (10); 11. 16-Brooke Tatnell (1); 12. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (13); 13. 7B-Ben Brown (12); 14. (DNF) 1K-Kelby Watt (3); 15. (DNF) 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (18); 16. (DNF) 4-Cody Hansen (14); 17. (DNF) 8-Aaron Reutzel (8); 18. (DNF) 14H-Carson McCarl (15); 19. (DNF) 111-Chad Frewaldt (19); 20. (DNF) 11M-Brendan Mullen (16); 21. (DNS) 98-Nate Barger.

Fatheadz Eyewear Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (2); 2. 16-Brooke Tatnell (3); 3. 7B-Ben Brown (1); 4. 9-Chase Randall (4); 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen (6); 6. 14H-Carson McCarl (5); 7. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (7).

KND Safety Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 10-Scott Bogucki (1); 2. 3J-Dusty Zomer (2); 3. 8-Aaron Reutzel (4); 4. 6-Jake Blackhurst (3); 5. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (5); 6. (DNF) 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (7); 7. (DNF) 98-Nate Barger (6).

Smith TI Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 14T-Tim Estenson (1); 2. 1K-Kelby Watt (2); 3. 83-Justin Henderson (4); 4. 22-Riley Goodno (3); 5. 4-Cody Hansen (5); 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett (7); 7. 111-Chad Frewaldt (6).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall, 00:10.935 (6); 2. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 00:10.947 (3); 3. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:11.048 (14); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.074 (21); 5. 6-Jake Blackhurst, 00:11.107 (20); 6. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.118 (5); 7. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.151 (1); 8. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 00:11.161 (18); 9. 1K-Kelby Watt, 00:11.184 (19); 10. 7B-Ben Brown, 00:11.186 (8); 11. 10-Scott Bogucki, 00:11.206 (13); 12. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.272 (15); 13. 14H-Carson McCarl, 00:11.305 (9); 14. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.373 (10); 15. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:11.393 (11); 16. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.403 (12); 17. 98-Nate Barger, 00:11.496 (4); 18. 111-Chad Frewaldt, 00:11.585 (2); 19. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.698 (16); 20. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.705 (7); 21. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:11.768 (17).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 29Z-JJ Zebell (4); 2. 12-Mike Chaney (2); 3. 34K-Colby Klaassen (5); 4. 71-Zach Olivier (3); 5. 3-Matt Steuerwald (14); 6. 1M-Eric Moser (7); 7. 40-Tim Dann (9); 8. 33-Garet Deboer (10); 9. 98-Dan Jensen (12); 10. 9-Kyle DeBoer (11); 11. 86-Tracy Halouska (17); 12. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (8); 13. (DNF) 211-Tyler Zebell (13); 14. (DNF) 15-Brandon Ferguson (1); 15. (DNF) 64-Cory Yeigh (6); 16. (DNF) 16-Jonathan Taylor (16); 17. (DNS) 21-Ron Howe.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 29Z-JJ Zebell (1); 2. 40-Tim Dann (2); 3. 33-Garet Deboer (3); 4. 34K-Colby Klaassen (4); 5. 98-Dan Jensen (6); 6. 3-Matt Steuerwald (5).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (1); 2. 15-Brandon Ferguson (2); 3. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (4); 4. 1M-Eric Moser (5); 5. 211-Tyler Zebell (3); 6. (DNS) 86-Tracy Halouska.

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Mike Chaney (1); 2. 71-Zach Olivier (4); 3. 9-Kyle DeBoer (5); 4. (DNF) 21-Ron Howe (2); 5. (DNF) 16-Jonathan Taylor (3).

Midwest Sprint Touring Series/Midwest Power Series 360 Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram (5); 2. 14-Brooke Tatnell (1); 3. 22-Riley Goodno (11); 4. 8-Micah Slendy (4); 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen (18); 6. 36-Justin Henderson (14); 7. 35L-Cody Ledger (9); 8. 101-Chuck McGillivray (2); 9. 20-Brant O’Banion (10); 10. 96-Blaine Stegenga (19); 11. 40-Clint Garner (16); 12. 17B-Ryan Bickett (22); 13. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (17); 14. 22W-Aaron Werner (6); 15. (DNF) 53-Jack Dover (20); 16. (DNF) 83A-Austin Miller (13); 17. (DNF) 27-Carson McCarl (7); 18. (DNF) 27W-Weston Olson (24); 19. (DNF) 2-Chase Porter (3); 20. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (8); 21. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters (23); 22. (DNF) 4C-Cameron Martin (21); 23. (DNF) 83H-Sam Henderson (15); 24. (DNF) 18-Tyler Rabenberg (12).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 4C-Cameron Martin (3); 2. 17B-Ryan Bickett (2); 3. 23W-Scott Winters (1); 4. 27W-Weston Olson (7); 5. 12-Troy Schreurs (4); 6. 4G-Cole Garner (9); 7. 83-Kurt Mueller (6); 8. (DNF) 5W-Bill Wiese (10); 9. (DNF) 54-Brett Wanner (5); 10. (DNS) 74N-Luke Nellis; 11. (DNS) 8H-Jacob Hughes.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 101-Chuck McGillivray (1); 2. 8-Micah Slendy (3); 3. 36-Justin Henderson (2); 4. 40-Clint Garner (4); 5. 53-Jack Dover (5); 6. 23W-Scott Winters (7); 7. 54-Brett Wanner (8); 8. 5W-Bill Wiese (6).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram (2); 2. 22W-Aaron Werner (1); 3. 35L-Cody Ledger (4); 4. 22-Riley Goodno (6); 5. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (8); 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett (7); 7. 27W-Weston Olson (5); 8. (DNF) 74N-Luke Nellis (3).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 27-Carson McCarl (1); 2. 2-Chase Porter (2); 3. 83A-Austin Miller (3); 4. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (4); 5. 96-Blaine Stegenga (6); 6. 4C-Cameron Martin (7); 7. 8H-Jacob Hughes (5); 8. 4G-Cole Garner (8).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Brooke Tatnell (2); 2. 12L-John Lambertz (1); 3. 20-Brant O’Banion (4); 4. 11M-Brendan Mullen (3); 5. 83H-Sam Henderson (7); 6. 12-Troy Schreurs (5); 7. 83-Kurt Mueller (6).

2023 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars:

Chase Randall – 4 (May 21, June 4, July 30 and Sept. 2); Justin Henderson – 2 (Aug. 27 and Sept. 3); Rico Abreu – 1 (Aug. 15); Ayrton Gennetten – 1 (June 18); Riley Goodno – 1 (June 11); David Gravel – 1 (June 24); Kasey Kahne – 1 (May 28); Kyle Larson – 1 (June 21); James McFadden – 1 (June 22); Logan Schuchart – 1 (June 23); Christopher Thram – 1 (July 9); Garet Williamson – 1 (May 29); and Dusty Zomer – 1 (July 16)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

J.J. Zebell – 4 (May 28, June 18, July 9 and Sept. 3); Zach Olivier – 2 (May 21 and July 20); Tim Dann – 1 (July 16); Brandon Ferguson – 1 (Aug. 15); Tracy Halouska – 1 (June 11); John Hoing – 1 (June 4); Ron Howe – 1 (Aug. 27); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (July 30)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dillon Bickett – 1 (July 9); Brandon Bosma – 1 (May 21); Dan Carsrud – 1 (July 16); Dalton Domagala – 1 (June 18); Jack Dover – 1 (July 30); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (Aug. 27); John Lambertz – 1 (June 11); Tyler Rabenberg – 1 (May 29); Jay Russell – 1 (May 28); and Blaine Stegenga – 1 (June 4)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.