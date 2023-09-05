Labor unions celebrate the origin of Labor Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September Labor Day.

A Sioux Falls group of union members gathers every Labor Day to enjoy the time off, good conversation and a barbeque for the family at Terrace Park.

Unions are designed to protect employees. BJ Motley with the South Dakota Federation of Labor sees how being a union member can help.

“If you’ve got a problem, you come to the union, and we’ve got to represent you,” Motley said. “We’re kind of like your own personal attorneys or whatever you might say. Some people call us, but that’s what we do. We always specialize or concentrate on job safety.”

Although South Dakota is among the lowest for union membership, Motley is grateful to be in the state.

“Go to meetings in other states, and they are worse off than we are,” Motley said. “I didn’t realize it was as hard in other states as it is in South Dakota.”

Mayor Paul TenHaken stopped by to enjoy a hot dog and to say thank you.

“This community is booming from a construction standpoint, but that doesn’t happen without the people in the trades that are doing that work. So to celebrate them and honor them is really, really important,” said Mayor TenHaken.

Unions are not a thing of the past. They offer collective bargaining for various construction trades, letter carriers, mean processing plant employees and other vital workforces.

“We have four collective bargaining units labor unions that I work with within the city, and so anytime I can get out and support the working class folks that make the city home, I like to do that, and this picnic is a celebration of that,” said Mayor TenHaken.

The average union membership nationwide is 10 percent. In South Dakota, 3.1 percent of employees are union members.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.