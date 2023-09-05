Luke Fraser has Hamlin charged up

HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Luke Fraser has never shyed away from being a leader.

“You show them what you can do and what we want done and what we’re expecting as a coaching staff and where that’s going to make us better and Luke’s been like that since he’s been a freshman. He’s wanted to be the best ever since he showed up.” Hamlin Head Coach Jeff Sheehan says.

Because growing up with Hamlin High School football made Luke aware of how many eyes are on anyone wearing the powder blue uniforms.

“A lot. It’s cool when you think about it. All the kids in the crowd that are watching you and that’s who they want to be when they grow up. They’re going over to the soccer field or the softball field right next to the stadium and playing their own little games acting like they’re us.” Fraser says.

Which is why he’s always stepped to the forefront for the Chargers.

“I was a captain as a junior so I’m kind of used to it by now. That’s something that I’ve embodied. It’s important to me that everyone is on the same wavelength as me and I’m pushing them and they understand that we have a real chance at what we’re going for here. So I like being able to keep the fire going within the team.” Luke says.

And why he stepped up when his number is called. As a junior last year Fraser ran for more than 1600 yards and 23 touchdowns, caught 14 passes for 368 yards and seven touchdowns, and added 36 tackles, three interceptions and a touchdown on defense.

“He wants to go play at the next level so he’s going to go work at what he does and the kid works to try and make everybody else better. He’s just special. You don’t have a ton of kids that are like that but, when you do, he’s going to do what he can to make his craft better.” Sheehan says.

There’s one way for Luke to both in his senior year and leave a legacy in Hayti.

By leading Hamlin to their first state title in 27 years.

“This year is our last chance. We can’t go down with nothing so it’s going to be a dogfight every single time someone steps on the field with us.” Fraser says.

