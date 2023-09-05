Man arrested for damaging Sioux Falls sculpture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Belle Fourche man was arrested for damaging a sculpture in downtown Sioux Falls late Sunday night.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at the southeast corner of 12th St. and Phillips Ave. near the Federal Building.

Several witnesses saw a man walk by and pull on a SculptureWalk sculpture, breaking it into several pieces. He continued walking and was found a few blocks away.

The suspect — 32-year-old Jed Smeenk from Belle Fourche — was arrested for Intentional Damage to Property.

Because of the damage amount, which was estimated to be $10,000, it was a felony charge.

