Man arrested for damaging Sioux Falls sculpture
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Belle Fourche man was arrested for damaging a sculpture in downtown Sioux Falls late Sunday night.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at the southeast corner of 12th St. and Phillips Ave. near the Federal Building.
Several witnesses saw a man walk by and pull on a SculptureWalk sculpture, breaking it into several pieces. He continued walking and was found a few blocks away.
The suspect — 32-year-old Jed Smeenk from Belle Fourche — was arrested for Intentional Damage to Property.
Because of the damage amount, which was estimated to be $10,000, it was a felony charge.
