Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man killed by train in Corson County

(HNN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORSON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 33-year-old man from McLaughlin was killed after being hit by a train in Corson County Saturday night, according to Dakota Radio Group News.

The incident happened around 8:13 p.m.

According to the Corson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on train tracks west of McLaughlin.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information is provided by Dakota Radio Group News.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NorthWestern Energy reports that the company was required to shut down power to the circuit...
UPDATE: One firefighter killed in Huron blaze
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: ‘We just wanted to order some food’
Two arrested on drug charges near Sisseton
Two arrested on drug charges near Sisseton
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Sioux Falls man arrested after shots fired downtown
A Belle Fourche man was arrested for damaging a sculpture in downtown Sioux Falls late Sunday...
Man arrested for damaging Sioux Falls sculpture
Labor unions celebrate the origin of Labor Day
Labor unions celebrate the origin of Labor Day
Avera Medical Minute: Using your immune system to fight cancer