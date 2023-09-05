Man killed by train in Corson County

CORSON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 33-year-old man from McLaughlin was killed after being hit by a train in Corson County Saturday night, according to Dakota Radio Group News.

The incident happened around 8:13 p.m.

According to the Corson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on train tracks west of McLaughlin.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information is provided by Dakota Radio Group News.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.