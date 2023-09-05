Avera Medical Minute
New passing game shows encouraging signs for Coyotes at Missouri

USD able to find shift pocket better and show different looks under new offensive coordinator Josh Davis
Coyotes see encouraging signs from passing attack
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Facing one of the better defensive teams in the FBS out of the Southeastern Conference proved to be every bit the tall task South Dakota anticipated in their 35-10 season opening loss at the Missouri Tigers last Thursday.

With their run game largely neutralized by the Missouri’s defensive line.....USD got a bit more creative with their passing attack behind Aidan Bouman and found some success. Bouman went 15-25 for 156 yards and a score.

Though Bob Nielson says the Coyotes will have to run the football better there were some encouraging things from the new offense under first year coordinator Josh Davis against likely the best defensive front they’ll face all season.

The Yotes hope to build some momentum from the comforts of home with four of their next five games in the friendly confines of the Dakota Dome starting Saturday at 1:00 PM against St. Thomas.

