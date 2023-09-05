Organizers look back at success of LifeLight Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The LifeLight Festival brought many people into downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday for live music, worship and more.

Officials estimate that around 20,000 people were in attendance.

This was the first year organizers brought the festival to downtown Sioux Falls. In years past, there have been events at the Birdcage and outside of town.

The LifeLight team says events like this take a lot of work, and it wouldn’t be possible without the community.

“These events usually take about a year to plan, sometimes longer, depending on scope and scale,” said Jon Setzer. “Without all the volunteers and supporters of the ministry, financially there’s just no way we’d be able to do all of these events. It takes a lot — it feels like it takes a city to reach a city.”

If you want to learn more about LifeLight, their mission or how you can make a change, you can reach out to LifeLight.

