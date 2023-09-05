SDSU’s opener with D2 Western Oregon good for final celebrations and honors ahead of showdown with Montana State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Week one for the defending FCS National Champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits was as easy as expected against Division Two Western Oregon, with starters getting pulled midway through the second quarter of a 45-7 romp.

Though it didn’t have the excitement or buildup that an FBS game like Iowa did a year ago, the fans had plenty to celebrate, from last year’s national title to honoring former head coach John Stiegelmeier, who had the student athlete center named after him.

It’s probably the right kind of game for the team to have such ceremonies in with a much tougher showdown against third-ranked Montana State looming this coming Saturday. It’ll be all black everything under the lights at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium with SDSU wearing black uniforms and an expected sellout crowd expected to follow suit with a black out.

Kickoff is scheduled for just after 6:00 PM.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.