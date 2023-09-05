Sioux Falls man arrested after shots fired downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities responded to shots fired in downtown Sioux Falls early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near 10th St. and Phillips Ave.

There was a report of gunshots, which an officer in the area heard as well.

Authorities do not know for certain exactly how many people were involved.

One man was found with a gun, dropped it and fled from the police. He was caught a short distance away.

Two other guns were found in different locations, as well as shell casings.

The suspect was found in the parking garage, with shell casings discovered in the parking lot below.

There were no injuries reported.

The suspect — 30-year-old Tyreese Washington from Sioux Falls — was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Former Drug Offender, Fleeing Police, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction and marijuana.

