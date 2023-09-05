Avera Medical Minute
Siouxland Libraries shares must-read books for the fall

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emily Harris with Siouxland Libraries joined Dakota News Now to talk about some books to check out as we head into the fall.

The following books were highlighted:

• “The Breakaway” by Jennifer Weiner is available in eBook/eAudiobook or book.

• “Never Give Up” by Tom Brokaw is available in eBook/eAudio and book.

“The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride

“Murder in Postscript” by Mary Winters

The books mentioned can be put on hold.

More information about Mary Winters’ author visit can be found here.

More information about Bruce Cameron’s author visit can be found here.

