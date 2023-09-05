Avera Medical Minute
Stiegelmeier accepts new role with SDSU Foundation

Former football coach John Stiegelmeier will take on the role of senior adviser with the South Dakota State University Foundation.(South Dakota State University)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former football coach John Stiegelmeier will take on the role of senior adviser with the South Dakota State University Foundation, according to the university.

Stiegelmeier begins the new position on Oct. 2.

Stiegelmeier announced his retirement in January, just after the school won its first FCS National Championship.

The school reports that the senior adviser role will involve relationship building and representing the school at public events.

“Laurie and I have been truly blessed to have served this university for the past three decades,” Stiegelmeier said. “I consider this an opportunity to make a difference for this university, the faculty, staff and the students. It’s an absolute honor.”

“John’s passion for his alma mater is undeniable, and it extends far beyond the football program or athletics department,” said Steve Erpenbach, president and CEO of the SDSU Foundation. “For decades, he has built relationships and found ways to elevate our university. We’re thrilled by his enthusiasm for this new role.”

