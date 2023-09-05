Thunder Road to hold end-of-summer bash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Leaves will soon be changing colors as summer is coming to end, and Thunder Road has just the plan.

“We have a summer bash coming up this next Saturday, Sept. 9, and for that event, we are going to be partnering with BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse),” said Ryan Friez, general manager.

There will be many activities throughout the day.

“We have a lot of fun planned. We are going to have inflatables out here, as well as all of our regular attractions planned. BACA is going to come out and bring some bikes with a canopy and tell you a little bit more about what they do, and then there is also going to be our regular attractions — everything from go-karts to mini golf to all of our indoor attractions like laser tag and 7D theater,” said Taylor VanEmmerik, shift lead.

The attractions even continue into the evening.

“We will also have a 9 - midnight adult special where you guys can come out, and you’ll get a drink ticket, and you get everything in the entire park. Also, with the package you will get a whole lot of fun here and an awesome time here supporting a great organization,” said Friez.

Thunder Road’s summer bash is a great way to end summer while helping a good cause in the community.

“It’s going to support Bikers Against Child Abuse. It’s a lot of bikers that volunteer their time to go out there and take time to do volunteer work with kids that have been victims of child abuse. They have a hotline for going ahead and dealing with immediate situations, as well. We really think that what they are doing is awesome, and we wanted to support that,” said Friez.

To be a part of the lasting impact to end the summer with a bash, check out Thunder Road this weekend. It runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all ages. Adult-only time runs from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Thunder Road is located at 201 N. Kiwanis Ave. in Sioux Falls.

