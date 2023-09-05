Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Thunder Road to hold end-of-summer bash

By Mandy Gerdes
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Leaves will soon be changing colors as summer is coming to end, and Thunder Road has just the plan.

“We have a summer bash coming up this next Saturday, Sept. 9, and for that event, we are going to be partnering with BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse),” said Ryan Friez, general manager.

There will be many activities throughout the day.

“We have a lot of fun planned. We are going to have inflatables out here, as well as all of our regular attractions planned. BACA is going to come out and bring some bikes with a canopy and tell you a little bit more about what they do, and then there is also going to be our regular attractions — everything from go-karts to mini golf to all of our indoor attractions like laser tag and 7D theater,” said Taylor VanEmmerik, shift lead.

The attractions even continue into the evening.

“We will also have a 9 - midnight adult special where you guys can come out, and you’ll get a drink ticket, and you get everything in the entire park. Also, with the package you will get a whole lot of fun here and an awesome time here supporting a great organization,” said Friez.

Thunder Road’s summer bash is a great way to end summer while helping a good cause in the community.

“It’s going to support Bikers Against Child Abuse. It’s a lot of bikers that volunteer their time to go out there and take time to do volunteer work with kids that have been victims of child abuse. They have a hotline for going ahead and dealing with immediate situations, as well. We really think that what they are doing is awesome, and we wanted to support that,” said Friez.

To be a part of the lasting impact to end the summer with a bash, check out Thunder Road this weekend. It runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all ages. Adult-only time runs from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Thunder Road is located at 201 N. Kiwanis Ave. in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The firefighter who died fighting a fire in Huron on Monday has been identified as Cavour’s...
UPDATE: Firefighter killed in Huron blaze identified
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: ‘We just wanted to order some food’
Two arrested on drug charges near Sisseton
Two arrested on drug charges near Sisseton
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Emily Harris with Siouxland Libraries joined Dakota News Now to talk about some books to check...
Siouxland Libraries shares must-read books for the fall
Siouxland Libraries shares must-read books for the fall
Siouxland Libraries shares must-read books for the fall
Thousands gathered to listen to music, eat food, and share their faith in downtown Sioux Falls.
Organizers look back at success of LifeLight Festival
Organizers look back at success of LifeLight Festival
Organizers look back at success of LifeLight Festival
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather