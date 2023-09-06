Avera Medical Minute
Avera announces data security event

(KCRG)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera Health announced Wednesday that an imaging vendor used at different locations across its footprint “experienced a data security event that affects about 1,500 Avera patients.”

The vendor is DMS Health Technologies (DMS).

The hospital system stated that any impacted patients will be contacted directly via mail by DMS.

For more information, DMS has provided a notice: dmshealth.com/notice-of-data-event/.

