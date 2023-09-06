Canaries bring momentum to playoff series with Kansas City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -For the first time since 2010 the Canaries have made the post season when they played a full 100 game schedule. They did also make it in 2020 during COVID.

And the fact that they started extremely slow this season makes the final push all the more impressive. And 8 game win streak in the final month really seemed to give them the confidence to put together a great finishing kick.

When they take the field tomorrow night at the Birdcage they will have plenty of momentum on their side and Mike Meyer is happy about that. But the Canaries also realize it starts over again in the playoffs.

Canaries Manager Mike Meyer says, “You know we started playing pretty good in the middle of June. We were playing .500 ball but we weren’t getting that big swing or making that big pitch all the time. We’d win one and lose one and weren’t really gaining ground. Guys kept believing and then it just started happening for us. It’s been a long time coming and we’re obviously enjoying it. But we’ve got a lot of work to do yet.”

The first game of the best of 3 is in Sioux Falls and the final 2 games if necessary are in Kansas City. The Birds have played well against the Monarchs taking 6 of the last 7 games against the Monarchs who have the best record in the American Association.

And the Birds garnered some post season honors today.

1B of Year-Mike Hart (26 HR’s, 69 RBI’s)

DH of Year-Jabari Henry (19 HR’s, 73 RBI’s)

Reliever of Year-Charlie Hasty (22 Saves, 2.28 ERA)

