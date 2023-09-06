Cavour community mourns loss of firefighter

CAVOUR, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A community is remembering a firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty.

Josh Kogel suffered a medical situation while fighting a fire in Huron over the weekend. Kogel served the Cavour Fire Department for over 20 years.

On Monday, Sept. 4th, the Huron 911 Center received a called that there was a structure fire by the old Highway 14 West in the city of Huron.

“I feel terrible about it. He’s a good friend of mine, and anytime you lose any kind of business in a town this size — in Sioux Falls, nobody’d even miss it, but in Huron, you definitely miss it. Most people know everyone here, too,” said Woody Welke, Huron resident.

“Chief Josh Kogel of rural Cavour was working with the Cavour Fire Department under a mutual aid agreement with the city of Huron,” said Chief Ron Hines.

“That was his devoted job. He was very very conscientious, and he lived with the fire department. It was a volunteer department that he put together with him and his other firemen mates and just was a tremendous guy — really active in the last 10 years — and he has really been a devoted person to it. He grew up in the community. Everybody knew Josh, and Josh was a caregiver for the department,” said Milo DeJong. “He was a person who didn’t complain about anything. He always was on the positive side of things.”

“He would give you the shirt off his back to help you with anything. Very, very good guy. He had 20 plus years, probably 27 years in the fire service. He will be greatly missed by his friends and his family — his brothers sisters in the fire service,” said Chief Hines.

The fire marshal and DCI are now investigating the cause of the fire due to Kogel’s death.

