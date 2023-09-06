Avera Medical Minute
Crews respond to gas leak in south central Sioux Falls

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are dealing with a large gas leak in the area of 41st St. and Grange Ave. near Costco.

Surrounding areas have been shut down, according to officials.

Authorities urge the community to avoid the area for the time being so crews have area to work.

Updates are to come.

