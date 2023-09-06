Dakota News Neighbor: Rooted Plant + Coffee Shop

ROCK VALLEY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Katie Van Zee hit on a novel combination when she created Rooted Plant + Coffee Shop, blending the lift of a caffeine hit with the greenery of houseplants.

The Rock Valley café surrounds patrons with plants like a coffee-scented greenhouse. The snake plants and pothos lining the walls serve as a bright backdrop for studying or meeting friends over a drink.

Path to Rooted

Van Zee’s business journey started with a love for plants and creativity in a similar field.

“My first business Indigo Row Floral Design is where I started. I did that my first year of college at STI,” Van Zee said. “I was working at a flower shop, just doing the cleaning, not anything floral related. Then my sister got engaged, and she asked me to do the wedding flowers. Initially, I said no. As time went on, she didn’t find anybody else, so I was like, ‘Okay, sure. I’ll figure it out.’”

She loved the experience, and it reaffirmed her passion for the work.

“So I started Indigo Row. I was probably 19. It kind of took off,” she said.

Van Zee expected to get five weddings her first year in business. She ended up getting around 25 — all the more impressive because she was still in school at the time.

After two to three years of doing wedding flowers, COVID hit, and weddings started dropping from the calendar. Nervous about the possibility of weddings stopping again, Van Zee looked for a secondary source of income, which is where she came up with the idea for Rooted.

“I always have loved houseplants — I went to school for horticulture. So, plants were always my first love. When I was doing flowers, I was kind of working with plants, but not entirely. They were already dead by the time they got to me,” she said.

Wanting to get back to the passion that first motivated her, she started Rooted in Inwood.

“We were just open on Saturdays, and we did not have coffee at that point,” she said. Then, when some friends who owned a boutique in Rock Valley moved, Van Zee had the idea to relocate Rooted to the wide-windowed space on Main.

“But I knew that houseplants on their own would probably not survive, and so that’s where we were like, ‘Okay, we need something with it.’”

Van Zee and her friend Shanae Schulze decided on coffee, and the pair figured out how to open a coffee shop in under two months.

“We saw the building in November and decided our opening date would be January 9,” Van Zee said.

Though neither had experience working in coffee shops, the two figured out the business of starting through classes and trial and error.

Rooted Plant + Coffee Shop (Dakota News Now)

Surprises in store

Starting a business and jumping into a new field can bring a lot of unexpected highs and hitches. An especially thorny challenge has been scaling the store.

“We just didn’t know the capacity we’d be operating at,” Van Zee said. “We started off small, not wanting to take a huge risk on anything — this town hasn’t had a coffee shop in years — and I regret it so much because basically everything behind our counter has been replaced.”

Though retooling to accommodate more business has been frustrating, Van Zee recognizes the need to revamp is a good problem.

For Van Zee, the biggest surprise in launching Rooted Plant + Coffee Shop has been the amount of people who support the shop.

“When opening it, I kind of thought, ‘Okay, we’ll serve the community of Rock Valley, and that’s about as far as we’ll go.’ But it’s amazing how many people have traveled from Sioux Falls and Minnesota and have heard of us and have come down to Rock Valley just to visit.”

The shop continues to draw customers through word of mouth and a growing social media presence.

“Every time someone comes in and is like, ‘We saw your coffee shop on Instagram! Had to come and visit!’ I’m like, ‘Ah, my heart!’” said Van Zee.

Rooted Plant + Coffee Shop (Dakota News Now)

The fun part

One way the shop experiments is through developing drinks of the month, which have been well received by customers and staff, who get to stretch their creativity in making new offerings.

“It’s been really fun for our girls to play around, and everyone becomes a part of it — even our employees are trying new drink mixes for what’s going to be the next drink of the month,” Van Zee said.

“Everybody loves trying a seasonal drink or something that’s a little bit more elaborate than their normal drink,” she said.

Those drinks that go over well are then offered on the food truck, a mint green bus that travels across the region with Rooted’s brews and potted plants.

“I do all the planning of the events, and we have a couple college girls who have taken on the role of going to all the events and make sure everything is running correctly. It’s definitely been trial and error, but it’s been good,” Van Zee said.

Rooted Plant + Coffee Shop (Courtesy of Katie Van Zee)

Rooted in community

Beyond serving good coffee, Van Zee and the staff at Rooted Plant + Coffee Shop hope to nurture connections through the shop — a goal that helps guide their business decisions.

“I feel like we have built community, specifically in this community, in just being a place for people to gather and to get to know each other,” Van Zee said. “One thing we have kind of struggled with was whether we put in a drive-through or we don’t. We have decided not to because when people come in, they also just love chatting with each other in line. We’re in a small community where you come in, and there’s always somebody from your church or somebody who goes to your school.”

The sense of community fostered by the shop carries over into its menu and event calendar, from sharable drink flights to repotting parties.

“We do host a lot of events and are a place where people can hold a Bible study or a bridal shower or anything like that. It’s just a place for people to gather and socialize over good coffee,” said Van Zee.

Katie Van Zee (Katie Van Zee)

The support of family and friends provides rich soil for staff to grow the business.

“I feel like that’s how we’ve been successful is having great family and great friends to support us,” said Van Zee. “In almost everything we’ve done, before we launch, we always do a soft launch with friends and family and bring them in. Having people to give their true opinions on things and help us work through new ideas has been great.”

Van Zee and others at the coffee shop can count on those closest to them for healthy, honest feedback.

“We did a drink of the month night where we planned six months of drinks of the month and had all of our family come and try them and make notes: ‘What did you like? What did you not like?’ It’s nice to have it be family who is honest and is not just going to tell you, ‘Oh, that’s great!’ Not everything is perfect,” Van Zee said.

Debut of bottled lattes

The new season brings a new release at Rooted Plant + Coffee Shop: bottled lattes delivered to your doorstep.

Van Zee says the lattes are portable and stay good in the fridge for 10 days, making them a nice alternative for those a little farther from the Rock Valley shop.

“For people who don’t make it out here all the time but love our coffee, we’re able to deliver it to them. It’s something that’s been on the brain for a while. We’re excited to finally release it,” Van Zee said. “We’ve had a lot of great support and have been seeing the orders just rolling in.”

Rooted Plant + Coffee Shop (Courtesy of Katie Van Zee)

Like a well-tended plant in native soil, Van Zee’s shop is thriving.

Anyone looking to double up on self-care is welcome to stop by for a mocha or mimosa and head home with a monstera.

Rooted Plant + Coffee Shop is located at 1514 Main St. in Rock Valley.

