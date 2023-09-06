Fall Parade of Homes returning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Homebuilding is taking off in the Sioux Empire, and an event this weekend looks to connect prospective builders with contractors and show the public new trends.

Dakota News Now visited Jamison Mutschelknaus with 1J Homes in one of the featured homes on the east side of town — one of many homes people will have the opportunity to tour this weekend and next weekend.

The event is hosted twice a year by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire. It gives people a chance to scope out what is new in home construction an dmeet some of the home builders in the area.

The 2023 Fall Parade of Homes is happening Sept. 9-10 and 16-17, from 1 to 5 p.m. each day.

