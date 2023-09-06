Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

First South Dakota CO2 pipeline application denied

By Beth Warden
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Navigator filed an application for the Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline in September of last year.

After many meetings, interventions and filed paperwork, the decision was unanimous by the Public Utilities Commission Wednesday — their application was denied.

The process began with legal filings, meetings with landowners and requests to purchase property for the pipeline. Landowners that Dakota News Now spoke to showed us a letter of introduction that also included mentions of eminent domain.

Last month, PUC meetings that took the nature of a court proceeding wrapped up the application process.

After a year of silence from the commissioners while they gathered information and listened to all participants, it was time for them to speak.

Each commissioner was only to take ten minutes, but some went well beyond that limit as they spoke of a lack of cooperation from Navigator to provide answers or certain documents, ultimately culminating in each commissioner deciding that Navigator did not satisfy the burden of proof.

“Think of a daily mindset of landowners. Is there a leak? Will I know? How can I protect my family?” said Chairperson Kristie Fiegen.

“CO2 can incapacitate and kill humans and animal life without warning. Unlike the natural gas and propane pipeline companies, Navigator is not a utility,” said Gary Hanson, SD PUC vice chairperson.

“Perhaps most telling to me are the percentage of landowners who have made conscious decisions to say, ‘No, thank you,’ to the money offered for this event because they’re not willing to trade their welfare for dollars and cents,” said Chris Nelson, SD PUC commissioner.

Because Navigator could exercise their options to appeal or re-apply, the commissioners will not comment on the application until the docket is closed, which could be several months at the earliest.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: ‘We just wanted to order some food’
The firefighter who died fighting a fire in Huron on Monday has been identified as Cavour’s...
UPDATE: Firefighter killed in Huron blaze identified
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
A Belle Fourche man was arrested for damaging a sculpture in downtown Sioux Falls late Sunday...
Man arrested for damaging Sioux Falls sculpture
Man killed by train in Corson County

Latest News

Fall Parade of Homes returning
Fall Parade of Homes returning
Fall Parade of Homes returning
First South Dakota CO2 pipeline application denied
First South Dakota CO2 pipeline application denied
All three state Public Utilities Commission members voted Wednesday to deny Navigator’s...
South Dakota PUC denies application for Navigator CO2 pipeline