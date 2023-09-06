Former 3M employees file discrimination lawsuit

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former employee of 3M in Aberdeen is speaking out about the racial discrimination he faced in the workplace.

John Wingo grew up in Colorado but came to Aberdeen on a football scholarship to play at Presentation College. In 2017, Wingo began working at 3M in Aberdeen.

During his time at 3M, Wingo said he faced multiple forms of harassment and discrimination from his coworkers. When he tried to report the instances, he saw no action taken.

“After all the incidents, I would go report it to management and they ignored them. They turned a blind eye to it. They did nothing. Management even engaged in carrying out the harassment and carrying out the misconduct,” said Wingo.

Wingo began to feel like he was being retaliated against for making the complaints. He claims he was passed up on promotion and certification opportunities for other employees that began at 3M after he did.

So, he began to record the conversations he had with management when trying to address the harassment.

“Why do I feel like I’m getting in trouble? So, I started to record just to have evidence and proof that they know that this is happening and they’re covering it up. They’re lying. They’re disciplining me for it,” said Wingo.

In October of 2021, Wingo was fired from 3M. Wingo said he was told he was being let go because he was filing a Transitional Employment Plan (TEP) form while on the clock. The TEP form was required to update 3M management and occupational health nurses on the ongoing shoulder injury he obtained while at work.

Wingo filed a civil lawsuit in Minnesota, where 3M is headquartered. Three related lawsuits have also been filed, including one filed by Wingo’s brother who also worked at 3M.

“The other plaintiffs in the case, they were witnesses. They faced harassment and racial discrimination, but most of their trouble came when they reported what was happening to me,” said Wingo.

The plaintiffs also created a website outlining the discrimination they claim to have faced while working at 3M. The website includes partial recordings of Wingo’s conversations with management.

“3M is not accepting accountability. They’re still not. So, the website is just to spread awareness and speak up and help others. There are still people out there working at that 3M plant that are going through what I went through,” said Wingo.

When asked about the lawsuits, representatives from 3M said Wingo’s version of events are misleading, pointing to changes Wingo and the other plaintiffs motioned to make in their deposition testimony.

“3M is committed to providing safe and respectful workplaces to all of our employees. Everyone at 3M is expected to abide by our Global Code of Conduct, including respectful workplace principles that protect against discrimination and harassment. It also provides numerous avenues to report concerns, which we take seriously. The story of the allegations as depicted in the plaintiffs’ version of events are highly misleading. Plaintiffs have changed their versions of events several times and in significant ways. Recently, four of the plaintiffs, including John Wingo, sought to change deposition testimony they provided under oath as part of this case. The Court struck down many of the proposed changes, writing “they substantially change or contradict” sworn testimony without sufficient justification. John Wingo’s allegations involved two individuals with whom he had a personal financial dispute arising outside of work. These individuals had competing allegations and accused John Wingo of harassment. 3M has investigated the allegations brought by all of these individuals, including the plaintiffs and others, and continuously works to promote safe and respectful workplaces at all of our sites, including our site in Aberdeen. We will provide a more complete and accurate accounting of the facts as we continue to defend ourselves in the litigation.”

Jacob Tomczik, one of the attorneys who represents Wingo, said those changes aren’t out of the ordinary.

”There’s a procedure for it. It happens in pretty much every case. It’s not unusual or different. 3M objected to some of the changes. The judge sided with 3M on some, sided with us on others. It’s not a big deal,” said Tomczik.

Wingo said he is just hoping the case will spark change at 3M.

”I’m hoping that they just accept accountability, make change, and just know that this is not okay. This happened in 2021. They’re still not trying to accept accountability for it, so it’s just really...change needs to happen out there,” said Wingo.

A trial date has not yet been set, but Tomczik expects it to be at least a year from now.

