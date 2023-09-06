Jefferson and SF Christian get sweeps in HS Volleyball Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There were a pair of ranked match-ups in girls high school volleyball Tuesday night.

At the Washington gym the 2nd-ranked Warriors in AA hosted #3 Jefferson. Macie Malchow was honored before the match for her 2,000th career assists. But it was the visiting Cavaliers who dominated play between the two unbeaten teams, winning in straight sets behind the powerful play of a very talented front line that includes Emory Brosnahan, Isabel Simmons, Elizabeth Spah and Mya Hejl.

And at the SF Christian gym, the top-ranked Chargers in Class A hosted #5 Madison. The Bulldogs, led by Audrey Nelson with 14 kills to lead both teams looked strong early. But the Chargers had great balance with 3 players in double digit kills led by Taylor Byl with 12. Sidney Oostra and Katelynn Maas each had 10 as SFC improves to 6-1 with a 3-0 win.

