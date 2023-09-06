March Into the Light event raising awareness for addiction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - September is National Recovery Month, and Face It TOGETHER is holding its annual March Into the Light event.

Megan Colwell and Willow Honerkamp visited Dakota News Now to talk about the event happening Saturday.

The event starts at 6 a.m. at Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen, located at 421 N. Phillips Ave. in Sioux Falls.

More information can be found here.

