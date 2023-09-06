Avera Medical Minute
March Into the Light event raising awareness for addiction

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - September is National Recovery Month, and Face It TOGETHER is holding its annual March Into the Light event.

Megan Colwell and Willow Honerkamp visited Dakota News Now to talk about the event happening Saturday.

The event starts at 6 a.m. at Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen, located at 421 N. Phillips Ave. in Sioux Falls.

More information can be found here.

